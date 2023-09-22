Football Friday Night
Crews respond to crash with injuries on I-555

(K8 News)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of a crash on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.

As of 3:19 p.m., IDrive Arkansas shows a heavy slowdown along the interstate near the intersection of Parker and Harrisburg Road.

(IDrive Arkansas)

Jonesboro police could not offer any details, other than there were injuries and Arkansas State Police are handling the investigation.

No word on how many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

