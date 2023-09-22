Football Friday Night (9/22/23)
It’s Week 5 of Football Friday Night. We have conference openers in 7A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A while the 6A East is in full swing. Our Game of the Week is a 4A-3 opener, 2-1 Highland makes the trek to 3-0 Gosnell. You can see more on the matchup here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.
Game of the Week: Highland at Gosnell
Cabot at Jonesboro
Greene County Tech at Marion
Batesville at Nettleton
Valley View at Paragould
Brookland at Wynne
Southside at Forrest City
Westside at Trumann
Pocahontas at Rivercrest
McCrory at Cross County
West Memphis at Sylvan Hills
FFN Superlatives (Player of the Week, Sweetest Play of the Week nominees)
Other Arkansas Games
Searcy at LR Catholic
Russellville at Mountain Home
Harrisburg at Blytheville
Cave City at Heber Springs
Piggott at Manila
Hoxie at Rison
Walnut Ridge at Palestine-Wheatley
Newport at Quitman
Atkins at Salem
Lonoke at Riverview
Harding Academy at Stuttgart
Earle at Des Arc
Clarendon at East Poinsett County
Marked Tree at Marianna
Midland at Izard County
Marshall at Corning
Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud
Mountain View at Fountain Lake
Other Missouri Games
East Prairie at Kennett
Houston at Thayer
West Plains at Camdenton
Caruthersville at NMCC
Hayti at Chaffee
Dexter at Doniphan
Sikeston at Poplar Bluff
Malden at Scott City
