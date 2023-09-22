Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night (9/22/23)

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Football Friday Night airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT.
Football Friday Night airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT.(Source: KAIT)

It’s Week 5 of Football Friday Night. We have conference openers in 7A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A while the 6A East is in full swing. Our Game of the Week is a 4A-3 opener, 2-1 Highland makes the trek to 3-0 Gosnell. You can see more on the matchup here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

SEE PAST FFN EPISODES HERE

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (9/22/23)

Game of the Week: Highland at Gosnell

Cabot at Jonesboro

Greene County Tech at Marion

Batesville at Nettleton

Valley View at Paragould

Brookland at Wynne

Southside at Forrest City

Westside at Trumann

Pocahontas at Rivercrest

McCrory at Cross County

West Memphis at Sylvan Hills

FFN Superlatives (Player of the Week, Sweetest Play of the Week nominees)

Other Arkansas Games

Searcy at LR Catholic

Russellville at Mountain Home

Harrisburg at Blytheville

Cave City at Heber Springs

Piggott at Manila

Hoxie at Rison

Walnut Ridge at Palestine-Wheatley

Newport at Quitman

Atkins at Salem

Lonoke at Riverview

Harding Academy at Stuttgart

Earle at Des Arc

Clarendon at East Poinsett County

Marked Tree at Marianna

Midland at Izard County

Marshall at Corning

Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud

Mountain View at Fountain Lake

Other Missouri Games

East Prairie at Kennett

Houston at Thayer

West Plains at Camdenton

Caruthersville at NMCC

Hayti at Chaffee

Dexter at Doniphan

Sikeston at Poplar Bluff

Malden at Scott City

