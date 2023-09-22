Gameday Guide: Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss

Arkansas State football hosts Southern Miss Saturday at 6:00pm. Here’s some gameday information if you’re attending the game at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Mobile Ticketing

More A-State Football Gameday Information

GAMEDAY TIMELINE

1:00 PM - Textbook Brokers merchandise trailer opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City

1:00 PM - International Tours ticket booth, located on west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, opens

1:00 PM - Hijinx Kids Zone opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

2:00 PM - Parking Lots open

2:00 PM - Food trucks in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park open

3:00 PM - Ticket booth at E1 (Southeast side of stadium) opens

3:00 PM - A-State Team Shop opens across from the International Tours ticket booth

3:00 PM - Textbook Brokers merchandise trailer opens on east side of Centennial Bank Stadium

3:30 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” and A-State Spirit Squads perform in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

3:45 PM - Red Wolf Walk begins in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

4:00 PM - Gates open to Centennial Bank Stadium

(The first 1,000 fans through Gates W2 and E1 will receive a free Greenway/Red Wolves trucker cap from Greenway Equipment.)

5:46 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” begins pregame show

5:58 PM - Howl leads the Red Wolves onto the field

5:59 PM - Coin Toss

6:02 PM - Kick-off

HALSEY THRASHER HARPOLE TAILGATE CITY

There are exciting changes in store for Tailgate City in 2023. There will be a selection of food trucks open to the public and selling food, drinks and sweet treats inside Tailgate City. Food trucks will open at 2:00 and be open to fans until kickoff.

The Hijinx Kid’s Zone will open four hours prior to kickoff at 2:00 p.m. The Kid’s Zone features carnival games, inflatables, face painting and more.

Arkansas State is one of more than 75 collegiate and professional sports programs to partner with REVEL XP to provide the opportunity for turnkey tailgating, as well as offer new amenities to Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park. REVEL XP offers fans options ranging from a 10x10 plot of land inside Tailgate City to packages including tents, table, chairs, signage and even satellite television.

For more information on securing your spot in Tailgate City, either game-by-game or for the season, which comes with a 20-percent discount, call 870-495-2335 or visit RevelXP.com/Arkansas-State . You can also email astate@revelxp.com

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN CENTENNIAL BANK STADIUM

Fans will be permitted to enter with a clear bag that does not exceed 12 inches height by 6 inches in depth by 12 inches in width.

Fans will be allowed to carry in a small clutch bag, approximately the size of a hand or 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, with or without handle or strap.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

PROHIBITED ITEMS IN CENTENNIAL BANK STADIUM

Alcoholic beverages

Bags larger than allowed in the above Clear Bag policy

Outside food or drink

Bottles, cans and thermoses

Containers, coolers and ice chests

Umbrellas

Video camcorders or professional camera equipment

Artificial noisemakers (bells, horns, whistles, etc.)

Laser pointers

Weapons

Chairbacks larger than a single seat

Anything deemed hazardous or unsafe by ASUPD, JPD or event management staff

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.