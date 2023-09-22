Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Gameday Guide: Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss

Arkansas State football is celebrating their 50th season at their home stadium in 2023. It...
Arkansas State football is celebrating their 50th season at their home stadium in 2023. It started as ASU Stadium in 1974, it's currently Centennial Bank Stadium.(Source: Arkansas State Athletics)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State football hosts Southern Miss Saturday at 6:00pm. Here’s some gameday information if you’re attending the game at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Mobile Ticketing

More A-State Football Gameday Information

GAMEDAY TIMELINE

1:00 PM - Textbook Brokers merchandise trailer opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City

1:00 PM - International Tours ticket booth, located on west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, opens

1:00 PM - Hijinx Kids Zone opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

2:00 PM - Parking Lots open

2:00 PM - Food trucks in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park open

3:00 PM - Ticket booth at E1 (Southeast side of stadium) opens

3:00 PM - A-State Team Shop opens across from the International Tours ticket booth

3:00 PM - Textbook Brokers merchandise trailer opens on east side of Centennial Bank Stadium

3:30 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” and A-State Spirit Squads perform in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

3:45 PM - Red Wolf Walk begins in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

4:00 PM - Gates open to Centennial Bank Stadium

(The first 1,000 fans through Gates W2 and E1 will receive a free Greenway/Red Wolves trucker cap from Greenway Equipment.)

5:46 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” begins pregame show

5:58 PM - Howl leads the Red Wolves onto the field

5:59 PM - Coin Toss

6:02 PM - Kick-off

HALSEY THRASHER HARPOLE TAILGATE CITY

  • There are exciting changes in store for Tailgate City in 2023. There will be a selection of food trucks open to the public and selling food, drinks and sweet treats inside Tailgate City. Food trucks will open at 2:00 and be open to fans until kickoff.
  • The Hijinx Kid’s Zone will open four hours prior to kickoff at 2:00 p.m. The Kid’s Zone features carnival games, inflatables, face painting and more.
  • Arkansas State is one of more than 75 collegiate and professional sports programs to partner with REVEL XP to provide the opportunity for turnkey tailgating, as well as offer new amenities to Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park. REVEL XP offers fans options ranging from a 10x10 plot of land inside Tailgate City to packages including tents, table, chairs, signage and even satellite television.
  • For more information on securing your spot in Tailgate City, either game-by-game or for the season, which comes with a 20-percent discount, call 870-495-2335 or visit RevelXP.com/Arkansas-State. You can also email astate@revelxp.com.

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN CENTENNIAL BANK STADIUM

  • Fans will be permitted to enter with a clear bag that does not exceed 12 inches height by 6 inches in depth by 12 inches in width.
  • Fans will be allowed to carry in a small clutch bag, approximately the size of a hand or 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, with or without handle or strap.
  • An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

PROHIBITED ITEMS IN CENTENNIAL BANK STADIUM

  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Bags larger than allowed in the above Clear Bag policy
  • Outside food or drink
  • Bottles, cans and thermoses
  • Containers, coolers and ice chests
  • Umbrellas
  • Video camcorders or professional camera equipment
  • Artificial noisemakers (bells, horns, whistles, etc.)
  • Laser pointers
  • Weapons
  • Chairbacks larger than a single seat
  • Anything deemed hazardous or unsafe by ASUPD, JPD or event management staff

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up as crews respond to three vehicle crash on Hilltop.
Traffic resumes following three-vehicle crash
Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
According to court documents, 42-year-old Rhonda Parks and 69-year-old Anita Joyce Parks are...
2 women arrested in connection with missing Piggott teens
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items
Shoppers expressed concerns after one shopper noticed a security camera over the dressing rooms...
Walmart responds to concerns about camera over changing room

Latest News

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
#12 LSU prepared for typically tough, tight game against Arkansas
Red Wolves in 90: 2023 class of Hall of Honor, Women's Soccer ties Texas State
The Red Wolves and Texas State battled to a scoreless tie on Thursday.
Arkansas State women’s soccer and Texas State battle to scoreless tie
The Red Wolves practiced Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas State volleyball is 10-2 entering Sun Belt play