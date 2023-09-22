Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Ground broken on lifestyle-focused development

The Steel Creek Development is expected to dramatically accelerate the growth and advancement...
The Steel Creek Development is expected to dramatically accelerate the growth and advancement of the city.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann city leaders hope a new development will dramatically accelerate the town’s growth and advancement.

Ground was officially broken Thursday, Sept. 21, on the new Steel Creek Development.

Phase 1 of construction is expected to be completed by May 2024.

The 80,000-square-foot project will include a warehouse, office space, and parking for Roach Manufacturing.

Rob Hester, who owns Stonebridge Construction, said this project hits close to home.

“I grew up in Bay next door, so this is hometown for me, and for us to be involved in it from a contractor perspective, it’s awesome,” he said. “Anything we can do to help small towns around Jonesboro.”

To learn more about Steel Creek, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, 42-year-old Rhonda Parks and 69-year-old Anita Joyce Parks are...
2 women arrested in connection with missing Piggott teens
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the fire was located on State Highway...
Highway reopens following vehicle fire
Circuit Judge Robert Edwards sentenced 49-year-old Calvin F. Harrell to six months’ probation...
Former public defender pleads guilty to attacking woman
A recent study revealed that Arkansas has the highest number of reported crime incidents.
Study: Arkansas has highest reported crime rate
A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 39-year-old Samuel J. Sparks with three counts...
Former jail nurse accused of sexually assaulting inmates

Latest News

The donation from ten mills will provide nearly 1.8 million servings of rice to help feed...
Arkansas rice industry donates over 240,000 pounds of rice
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Work expected to begin on “Future I-57″ in 2024
The annual family-friendly ATV, Jeep, and UTV scenic trail tide sponsored by the City of Hardy...
Trail ride to support safety committee for solar eclipse
A partnership between Citizens Bank and Southside Charter High School is bringing the banking...
Financial Education Center hopes to teach high school students’ financial literacy