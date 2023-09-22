Hispanic Heritage Month Festival happening this weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hispanic Heritage Month Festival is happening Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.

This is the first time the library is hosting the event.

It will feature 30 arts and crafts vendors, as well as food vendors. Some of the businesses include The Mad Mexican, Sandy’s Bakery, and Viva Tropicana. There will also be a bilingual story time at 11 a.m. and a Latin dance class at 12:30 p.m.

Kenia Hinojosa, the library’s assistant circulation supervisor, said this is a good way for the Hispanic community to know what the library has to offer.

“We do have a lot of people in our community who don’t know what we do. They don’t know what the library has and what we’re able to help them with,” Hinojosa said. “So to be able to do this event and attract more people into our library, that’s very important to us.”

Delta Car-A-Van will also offer free health screenings, including blood pressure, glucose, and mental health checks.

The festival starts Saturday at 10 a.m. on the library’s lawn and ends at 2 p.m.

