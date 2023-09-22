Football Friday Night
Police look for man who robbed store wearing City of Memphis attire

Police say this man committed a robbery while wearing City of Memphis attire.
Police say this man committed a robbery while wearing City of Memphis attire.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man they say robbed a business while wearing City of Memphis attire.

The robbery happened on August 19 around 10 a.m. at 1-800-Radiator on Thomas Road.

The man had a gun and stole cash from the register.

The man was wearing a City of Memphis hat and City of Memphis shirt over a black long-sleeved shirt, with gloves and blue pants.

He left the scene in a white Dodge Charger with a sun roof and black rims with a dent on the rear bumper on the back passenger side.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

