Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Recall issued for Costco mattresses due to risk of mold exposure

Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.
Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two types of mattresses sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled due to the potential for mold exposure.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses may have been exposed to water during manufacturing, which could allow mold to develop.

At least 541 reports of mold on the mattresses have been reported to the federal agency, but no injuries are known.

Approximately 48,000 mattresses sold at Costco locations in the northwest United States, San Francisco Bay Area and online are under the recall.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall applies to mattresses manufactured at FXI’s San Bernadino, California, facility with select model numbers between Jan. 2, 2023 and April 28, 2023.

Customers can contact the mattress manufacturer FXI for a full refund or replacement mattress. Costco is also directly reaching out to customers who previously purchased a recalled mattress.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, 42-year-old Rhonda Parks and 69-year-old Anita Joyce Parks are...
2 women arrested in connection with missing Piggott teens
Circuit Judge Robert Edwards sentenced 49-year-old Calvin F. Harrell to six months’ probation...
Former public defender pleads guilty to attacking woman
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the fire was located on State Highway...
Highway reopens following vehicle fire
A recent study revealed that Arkansas has the highest number of reported crime incidents.
Study: Arkansas has highest reported crime rate
A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 39-year-old Samuel J. Sparks with three counts...
Former jail nurse accused of sexually assaulting inmates

Latest News

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his...
US education chief considers new ways to discourage college admissions preference for kids of alumni
HB1 was passed with a goal to address issues with foster care and adoption processes in Kentucky.
Sept. 22: What you need to know
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a...
Woman sues McDonald’s claiming severe burns from hot coffee
Two people are dead after a bus carrying high school band members overturned. (WCBS,...
2 dead in high school band bus crash