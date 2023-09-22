Football Friday Night
School district investigating reported gun threat

The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported threat of a child taking a gun to school.
The Cross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported threat of a child taking a gun to school.((Source: KAIT))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County School District is investigating a reported threat of a child taking a gun to school.

According to Cross County Superintendent Nathan Morris, they received information on Thursday night “concerning a potential weapon being brought to the school” on Friday.

After identifying the alleged suspect, Morris said school administrators and law enforcement “took action by detaining a school bus and conducting a comprehensive search.”

Morris and Cross County Sheriff Davis West told K8 News it turned out to be a “false claim.”

“We treat any and all threats with the utmost seriousness and are investigating this as such,” Morris said in a statement Friday afternoon.

He urged parents to talk with their children and emphasize that “threats of this kind are not jokes and should never be treated lightly.”

Last night, school officials received information concerning a potential weapon being brought to the school today. We have identified the source of this information and subsequently took action by detaining a school bus and conducting a comprehensive search. We treat any and all threats with the utmost seriousness and are investigating this as such.

We urge parents to engage in discussions with their children, emphasizing that threats of this kind are not jokes and should never be treated lightly. Any disruptions to the school environment will not be accepted and will be subject to consequences.

Superintendent Nathan Morris, Cross County School District

