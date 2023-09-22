School district investigating reported gun threat

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County School District is investigating a reported threat of a child taking a gun to school.

According to Cross County Superintendent Nathan Morris, they received information on Thursday night “concerning a potential weapon being brought to the school” on Friday.

After identifying the alleged suspect, Morris said school administrators and law enforcement “took action by detaining a school bus and conducting a comprehensive search.”

Morris and Cross County Sheriff Davis West told K8 News it turned out to be a “false claim.”

“We treat any and all threats with the utmost seriousness and are investigating this as such,” Morris said in a statement Friday afternoon.

He urged parents to talk with their children and emphasize that “threats of this kind are not jokes and should never be treated lightly.”

