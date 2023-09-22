Sept. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ve had rain showers for areas west of Highway 67 this morning, but as we head further into the morning, those showers will decrease.

We will have small rain chances today, but most of us will stay dry.

Temperatures today will stay right around normal for this time of year, with highs in the mid-80s.

A dry start to the weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

By Sunday evening, rain chances will start to increase as a cold front moves into the area.

The heaviest rain may stay just to the west of Region 8, but 0.50″-1.00″ of rain is possible.

Temperatures next week will be at or just below average for this time of year.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Proposed changes look to improve things for children in the Arkansas foster care system.

United Auto Workers plan to escalate strikes at plants if a deadline is not met this morning.

The Craighead County Tax Collector said don’t let the construction stop you from paying your taxes; use another entrance to the building.

Work is planned to begin soon on the future Interstate 57 project in Region 8.

Police look to reduce crashes in Jonesboro.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

