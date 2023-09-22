Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Skating rink to host 50 year celebration

Faye McClain has owned the skating ring for 50 years, and to honor her dedication to the...
Faye McClain has owned the skating ring for 50 years, and to honor her dedication to the community, a "Celebration Day" will be held(Lori McClain Everett)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne Skateland is celebrating a milestone.

Faye McClain has owned the skating rink for 50 years, and to honor her dedication to the community, a “Celebration Day” will be held, according to a social media post.

Along with cake and refreshments, photo albums from past birthday parties will be on display.

The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up as crews respond to three vehicle crash on Hilltop.
Traffic resumes following three-vehicle crash
Biden administration says Arkansas, Missouri among 16 states that underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
According to court documents, 42-year-old Rhonda Parks and 69-year-old Anita Joyce Parks are...
2 women arrested in connection with missing Piggott teens
Shoppers expressed concerns after one shopper noticed a security camera over the dressing rooms...
Walmart responds to concerns about camera over changing room
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items

Latest News

A look at the Blue Quaker Parakeet on the hand of vet Archie Ryan who is taking care of it.
Rare bird makes an appearance in Jonesboro
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Work expected to begin on “Future I-57″ in 2024
“Based on information we’ve gathered, we believe Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside actually could...
‘That’s something to celebrate,’ Arkansas couple celebrating 84 years together
The annual family-friendly ATV, Jeep, and UTV scenic trail tide sponsored by the City of Hardy...
Trail ride to support safety committee for solar eclipse