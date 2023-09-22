Skating rink to host 50 year celebration

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne Skateland is celebrating a milestone.

Faye McClain has owned the skating rink for 50 years, and to honor her dedication to the community, a “Celebration Day” will be held, according to a social media post.

Along with cake and refreshments, photo albums from past birthday parties will be on display.

The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.