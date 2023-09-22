Tractor-trailer hits, kills pedestrian
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man died Thursday when a tractor-trailer truck struck him.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 12:58 p.m. Sept. 21 on Stoddard County Road 4777, five miles north of Dudley.
According to the preliminary crash report, 31-year-old William E. Vanover of Puxico was in the roadway when a northbound 2000 International truck driven by 83-year-old Lawrence R. Cookson of Puxico hit him.
Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham pronounced Vanover dead at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.