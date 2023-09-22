Vehicle fire slows traffic on Independence County highway

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire in Independence County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the fire was located on State Highway 157 near Newark around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 8:10 p.m., ARDOT said the southbound lanes are impacted.

Those driving through the area are urged to be cautious as crews work to clear the scene.

K8 News will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.

