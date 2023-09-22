Football Friday Night
Walnut Ridge family’s TikTok becomes spooky sensation

Walnut Ridge Resident Bree Hilburn and her daughter, six-year-old Collins Wilson, have been making videos for the past three years.
Walnut Ridge Resident Bree Hilburn and her daughter, six-year-old Collins Wilson, have been making videos for the past three years.(TikTok/@BreeHilburn)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County family’s TikTok has gone viral.

Walnut Ridge Resident Bree Hilburn and her daughter, six-year-old Collins Wilson, have created videos for the past three years.

“We just do it together as a little bonding thing to keep memories. She thinks they’re really fun,” Bree Hilburn said.

This isn’t the duo’s first time going viral, but their new video gathered more views than any before.

@breehilburn

Replying to @Evanna Gibson the way my soul left my body lightsonoff scary halloween

♬ original sound - Bree Hilburn

“I sit around thinking about how to make videos, and she comes up together, and we make them. She likes doing spooky stuff and being creepy,” Hilburn explained.

The two said they didn’t expect the video to receive the attention it did.

“I never expected it to blow up,” Hilburn said. “The numbers, just looking at them, it’s like, how does this many people like us or enjoy it? It happens kind of often without videos. They just love her.”

Hilburn explained she doesn’t believe her six-year-old fully understands what being viral means.

“It’s because we make TikTok’s over and over. It makes me feel good,” Wilson said.

The two say they’re glad the TikTok community likes their videos, but in the end, it’s something they both enjoy doing together.

“It’s something we do almost every day or every couple days. Just whenever she’s kind of feeling like it,” Bree Hilburn said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

