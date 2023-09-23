Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

12-hour ‘Podacastathon’ plans to raise money for St. Jude

By Taylor Tucker and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to help combat childhood cancer, Relay FM kicked off its annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Through a 12-hour podcast-athon, Relay FM co-founders Myke Hurley and Stephen Hackett compete in a variety of competitions like Human Hungry, Hungry Hippo, and Mario Kart—all to raise money for St. Jude.

It’s a mission that’s near and dear to Relay FM co-founder, Stephen Hackett.

The podcast-athon has raised more than $2 million for St. Jude since 2019.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic resumes after crash with injuries on I-555
Traffic resumes following two-vehicle crash on Red Wolf
Walnut Ridge Resident Bree Hilburn and her daughter, six-year-old Collins Wilson, have been...
Walnut Ridge family’s TikTok becomes spooky sensation
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
A man died Thursday when a tractor-trailer truck struck him.
Tractor-trailer hits, kills pedestrian

Latest News

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 5 Scores for Sept. 22, plus Video Replays »
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Paragould, Wynne among recipients of water and wastewater financial aid
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been working on Interstate 55 in Mississippi...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 4 vehicles at I-55 construction zone
Football Friday Night (9/22/23): Highland rallies to beat Gosnell in Game of the Week