12-hour ‘Podacastathon’ plans to raise money for St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to help combat childhood cancer, Relay FM kicked off its annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Through a 12-hour podcast-athon, Relay FM co-founders Myke Hurley and Stephen Hackett compete in a variety of competitions like Human Hungry, Hungry Hippo, and Mario Kart—all to raise money for St. Jude.

It’s a mission that’s near and dear to Relay FM co-founder, Stephen Hackett.

The podcast-athon has raised more than $2 million for St. Jude since 2019.

