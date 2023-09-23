Football Friday Night
Artist paints new mural at Poplar Bluff Library

A Heartland artist is making her hometown brighter, one project at a time
By Madison Steward
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland artist is making her hometown brighter, one project at a time.

Mattilyn Stacy recently finished her new mural, titled “Familiar Wonders,” at the Poplar Bluff Library.

The Poplar Bluff native said she drew inspiration right from her backyard.

“I kind of wanted something that matched the theme of Missouri and native animals and wildlife and a lot of the inspiration came from things I had seen in my hometown around Missouri,” said Stacy.

Stacy said she also wanted the wall to draw kids’ attention.

“Bright colors, I wanted wildlife but I wanted it to be a little more imaginative vivid colors, the moths on the side are this big,” she explained.

The mural is in the Library’s Sensory Garden.

Library Director Shannon Midyett said it was the perfect spot.

“Public art and public libraries share a lot of common goals,” Midyett said. “They both strive to provide a place that sparks imagination and inspire creativity, they both serve as a meeting place and gathering point, and they both build and connect community.”

Stacy said she is grateful to be able to leave her mark on her hometown.

“The fact that it will be here for years and years with my name on it,” she said.

