Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating after a body was found on the West Memphis Arkansas side of the Mississippi River.

MPD is currently assisting Crittenden County Sheriffs in the investigation.

There are no additional details about the identity of the body found.

