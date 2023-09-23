Paragould, Wynne among recipients of water and wastewater financial aid

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $217,767,302 in financial assistance for 16 water and wastewater projects serving more than 622,472 Arkansans on Wednesday.

The projects in Region 8 are as follows:

City of Mountain Home, Baxter County, received a $7,000,000 loan from the Arkansas Water, Waste Disposal, and Pollution Abatement Facilities General Obligation Bond Fund to replace and upgrade existing wastewater treatment plant equipment. The current customer base for this project is 12,825.

North White County Rural Water, White County, received a $2,721,045 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to install new water mains along Rocky Point Road. The current customer base is 5,973.

City of Paragould, Greene County, received a $9,482,814 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund and a $5,509,500 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund for two projects to improve their water and wastewater treatment plants. The current customer base for these projects is 31,043.

City of Wynne, Cross County, received a $4,300,000 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to complete all work required to bring the city into compliance with federal requirements. The current customer base for this project is 8,299.

More information about the Natural Resources Division’s water and wastewater programs can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/natural-resources/divisions/water-development/water-and-wastewater-funding/ or by contacting Debby Dickson at debra.dickson@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 501-682-0548.

