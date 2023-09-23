Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Paragould, Wynne among recipients of water and wastewater financial aid

(KY3)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $217,767,302 in financial assistance for 16 water and wastewater projects serving more than 622,472 Arkansans on Wednesday.

The projects in Region 8 are as follows:

  • City of Mountain Home, Baxter County, received a $7,000,000 loan from the Arkansas Water, Waste Disposal, and Pollution Abatement Facilities General Obligation Bond Fund to replace and upgrade existing wastewater treatment plant equipment. The current customer base for this project is 12,825.
  • North White County Rural Water, White County, received a $2,721,045 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to install new water mains along Rocky Point Road. The current customer base is 5,973.
  • City of Paragould, Greene County, received a $9,482,814 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund and a $5,509,500 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund for two projects to improve their water and wastewater treatment plants. The current customer base for these projects is 31,043.
  • City of Wynne, Cross County, received a $4,300,000 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to complete all work required to bring the city into compliance with federal requirements. The current customer base for this project is 8,299.

More information about the Natural Resources Division’s water and wastewater programs can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/natural-resources/divisions/water-development/water-and-wastewater-funding/ or by contacting Debby Dickson at debra.dickson@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 501-682-0548.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic resumes after crash with injuries on I-555
Traffic resumes following two-vehicle crash on Red Wolf
Walnut Ridge Resident Bree Hilburn and her daughter, six-year-old Collins Wilson, have been...
Walnut Ridge family’s TikTok becomes spooky sensation
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
A man died Thursday when a tractor-trailer truck struck him.
Tractor-trailer hits, kills pedestrian

Latest News

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 5 Scores for Sept. 22, plus Video Replays »
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been working on Interstate 55 in Mississippi...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 4 vehicles at I-55 construction zone
Football Friday Night (9/22/23): Highland rallies to beat Gosnell in Game of the Week
Football Friday Night (9/22/23): Marion beats GCT, starts season 4-0