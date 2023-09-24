Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Batesville celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with festival

AmigoFest in Batesville Saturday
AmigoFest in Batesville Saturday(Megan Renihan)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Batesville celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting AmigoFest on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Hispanics have called Batesville home for decades, the city celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month for the first time.

AmigoFest brought a blend of cultures to one spot. Megan Renihan is one of the board members for AmigoFest. She helped coordinate the event.

Renihan said the Hispanic community was invaluable to Batesville.

“They are instrumental to and for our industry businesses. They help to keep the culture within our community,” she said.

People enjoyed food, music, and even got to experience a couple of Hispanic traditions like Quinceañeras and taking turns hitting a piñata.

Lidia Arjona has lived in Batesville for nearly 20 years. For her having a Hispanic Heritage festival close to home, gave her and her children a little taste of her home back in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

“Batesville is their future, but it’s important to keep that Mexican heritage alive,” she said.

Arjona said the festival can teach a lot to those who aren’t Hispanic.

“They can learn about each one of the different nationalities, there are so many nationalities here and it’s wonderful to learn about each other and communicate,” she said.

Arjona hopes the festival continues to grow, to show others what Batesville has to offer.

“The town is growing with many Hispanics, from Central America [and] from many countries, and that’s the beauty,” said Arjona.

Organizers said over 2,000 attended the festival and they plan to bring it back next year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic resumes after crash with injuries on I-555
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been working on Interstate 55 in Mississippi...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 4 vehicles at I-55 construction zone
Walnut Ridge Resident Bree Hilburn and her daughter, six-year-old Collins Wilson, have been...
Walnut Ridge family’s TikTok becomes spooky sensation
Traffic resumes following two-vehicle crash on Red Wolf
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

Mattilyn Stacy recently finished her new mural, titled “Familiar Wonders,” at the Poplar Bluff...
Artist paints new mural at Poplar Bluff Library
Hispanic Heritage Month Festival happening this weekend
Hispanic Heritage Month Festival happening this weekend
Walnut Ridge Resident Bree Hilburn and her daughter, six-year-old Collins Wilson, have been...
Walnut Ridge family’s TikTok becomes spooky sensation
Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage Sept. 22-24.
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for Sept. 22-24