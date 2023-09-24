Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Car thefts reported over the weekend

The Arkansas State University Police Department reported multiple car thefts and break-ins over...
The Arkansas State University Police Department reported multiple car thefts and break-ins over the weekend.(MGN /USAF / Wesley Farnsworth)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Police Department reported multiple car thefts and break-ins over the weekend.

According to UPD, two cars were stolen on Sept. 22 and 23. One car was reported stolen from Embassy Suites and another was reported stolen from Pack Place parking lot S-10.

There was another incident where a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen from the inside.

There are no known suspects at this time.

UPD suggested these tips to keep your belongings safe:

  • Many auto thefts are crimes of “opportunity”. Leaving the keys in your car (even a “hidden” spare key) greatly increases your chances of having your car stolen.
  • Close your windows and lock your doors whenever you leave your car, regardless of how long you plan to be gone.
  • Do not leave valuables and packages in your car.
  • Avoid displaying your cash or any other inviting targets such as cell phones, hand-held electronic games, or expensive jewelry.
  • Report any suspicious activity, behavior, or individuals to local and/or A-State UPD.

For more information, visit the UPD’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been working on Interstate 55 in Mississippi...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 4 vehicles at I-55 construction zone
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Mail delivery issues
Mail delivery paused, report explains recent incident
Walnut Ridge Resident Bree Hilburn and her daughter, six-year-old Collins Wilson, have been...
Walnut Ridge family’s TikTok becomes spooky sensation
Paragould, Wynne among recipients of water and wastewater financial aid

Latest News

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play - Week 5 Scores for Sept. 22, plus Video Replays »
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Lyon football improves to 2-2 with win over Westminster
Red Wolves Live: Volleyball beats Georgia Southern, baseball hosts fall scrimmage