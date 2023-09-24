Car thefts reported over the weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Police Department reported multiple car thefts and break-ins over the weekend.

According to UPD, two cars were stolen on Sept. 22 and 23. One car was reported stolen from Embassy Suites and another was reported stolen from Pack Place parking lot S-10.

There was another incident where a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen from the inside.

There are no known suspects at this time.

UPD suggested these tips to keep your belongings safe:

Many auto thefts are crimes of “opportunity”. Leaving the keys in your car (even a “hidden” spare key) greatly increases your chances of having your car stolen.

Close your windows and lock your doors whenever you leave your car, regardless of how long you plan to be gone.

Do not leave valuables and packages in your car.

Avoid displaying your cash or any other inviting targets such as cell phones, hand-held electronic games, or expensive jewelry.

Report any suspicious activity, behavior, or individuals to local and/or A-State UPD.

