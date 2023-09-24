Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges

Larry Lawrence was fatally shot in the parking lot of Crump Food Store.
By Fred Gamble, Amia Lewis and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Police in Texas are investigating a possible accidental shooting that left a grocery store employee dead in the store’s parking lot.

Officers were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. Friday to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Crump Food Store in Linden, KSLA reports.

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the back seat of a customer’s car, according to witnesses. A dog was inside the car, and Lawrence began to pet it. Police say it was then that a .22 rifle, also in the car’s back seat, discharged and struck Lawrence in the chest.

Witnesses at the store tried to resuscitate Lawrence. Paramedics and police were also immediately called. Upon arrival, EMS personnel took over administering life-saving measures to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the helipad site.

Linden Police Chief David Dulude said although the incident appears to be accidental at this time, the case is currently under investigation.

“It is unclear of the means of the discharge at this time,” he said.

Police offer their condolences to Lawrence’s family.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been working on Interstate 55 in Mississippi...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 4 vehicles at I-55 construction zone
Traffic resumes after crash with injuries on I-555
Walnut Ridge Resident Bree Hilburn and her daughter, six-year-old Collins Wilson, have been...
Walnut Ridge family’s TikTok becomes spooky sensation
Traffic resumes following two-vehicle crash on Red Wolf
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 5 Scores for Sept. 22, plus Video Replays »
Red Wolves Live: Jaylen Raynor shines in 1st start, Arkansas State beats Southern Miss 44-37
The senator is accused of helping the authoritarian regime in Egypt in return for bribes. (CNN,...
Sen. Bob Menendez, his wife charged with corruption-related offenses
A shutdown may impact the average American's life in a variety of ways. (CNN, POOL, KABC, WJLA,...
How a government shutdown could impact you