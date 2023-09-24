In Raynor’s first start, Arkansas State opens Sun Belt play with win over Southern Miss

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The question Arkansas State fans had all week was answered as true freshman Jaylen Raynor scored five total touchdowns to power A-State (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) to a 44-37 win over Southern Miss (1-3, 0-1 SBC) at Centennial Bank Stadium Saturday night.

Raynor became the sixth Arkansas State true freshman to start at quarterback, the first since 2001, and is the first to win his first career start. The North Carolina native completed 11 of 21 passes for 233 yards and 3 touchdowns to 1 pick. He added 97 rushing yards, including a 62-yard score with two and a half minutes to play to ice the game, and 2 touchdowns.

Raynor is the first Arkansas State QB to have 3+ passing touchdowns and 2+ rushing touchdowns in a single game since Justice Hansen in 2018. Ryan Aplin is the only other signal caller to post that stat line in a game since 2000. He’s also the first QB since Hansen to record 200 yards passing and 90 yards rushing in a game.

Arkansas State QB Jaylen Raynor: Just the presnap looks we were getting, the line gave me great time, receivers were open. Credit to them. I found out Tuesday I was getting the start.



On what was going through his mind in the 4th qtr TD: “Go.” pic.twitter.com/fHEhywoRhZ — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 24, 2023

Red Wolves fans had to wait a bit longer to figure out who the starting quarterback would be. Southern Miss had the opening drive, going 84 yards in 12 plays to get on the board first. All-Sun Belt running back Frank Gore, Jr. had the 2-yard score for the Golden Eagles.

Gore led all running backs with 132 yards and a touchdown.

Raynor marched on the field with 9 minutes to play in the first quarter, calmly commanding a 7-play, 78-yard drive. Ja’Quez Cross had two first-down runs and Raynor’s first pass as a starter was a first down to Jeff Foreman. Raynor and Foreman would connect to end the drive, a 33-yard pass and catch to tie it at 7.

A-State’s defense would carry the momentum. Tim Hardiman sacked Golden Eagle QB Billy Wiles on first down. Then, Nate Martey hit the Clemson transfer as he threw it, staying in the air enough for Melique Straker to come down with the pick. The A-State defense did surrender 449 yards and 20 first downs, but forced two interceptions.

Wiles’ struggles to start the year continue. Through 4 games, he’s thrown for 813 yards on a 54 percent completion rate and 5 touchdowns to 4 picks.

Raynor’s second touchdown came on a 3rd and goal pass to Syracuse transfer Courtney Jackson to make it 14-7. After a blocked punt, the Red Wolves would tack on three more on a Dominic Zvada 36-yarder.

The offense would stall in the second quarter, totaling just 49 total yards and zero completed passes including an interception late in the half, but the Red Wolves entered the locker room with a 20-17 lead after a 53-yard field goal by Zvada.

Raynor would bounce back from the interception in the third quarter, delivering a 60-yard pass to Courtney Jackson, hitting the junior in stride for the touchdown. The Red Wolves would make it a three-score lead after Raynor escaped a sack, scrambling for an 8-yard rushing touchdown.

But the Golden Eagles clawed back into it. Rodrigues Clark found a hole and toted it 56 yards for a touchdown. Southern Miss would tie it to start the fourth quarter after Wiles hit Jakarius Caston for a 22-yard score. In that stretch, the Red Wolves punted on three straight drives, running 18 plays for 25 yards. Caston and Latreal Jones combined for 9 receptions, 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.

A-State’s defense rallied, forcing two straight three-and-outs. Zvada kicked the go-ahead 20-yard field goal with 3:50 to play. Then, with just over two and half minutes left, Raynor broke free for a 62-yard touchdown.

Southern Miss makes FG



Eddie Smith recovers onside kick



Back to back wins for Arkansas State, 44-37 the final



Up next for Arkansas State is the final non-conference battle of the year. The Red Wolves will travel to Amherst, Massachusets for a road matchup at UMass on Saturday, September 30. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

The Red Wolves will continue Sun Belt play when they face Troy on the road on Saturday, October 7.

