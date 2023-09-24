Football Friday Night
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/22/23)

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 22nd, 2023.

Highland (Keagan Statler game winning TD)

Nominee #1 is Highland. Keagan Statler breaks free for the game winning touchdown. The Rebels rally from 11 down in the 4th to beat Gosnell 26 - 25 in the 4A-3 opener.

Rivercrest (Michael Rainer TD run)

Nominee #2 is Rivercrest. Michael Rainer running a maze for the score. The Colts beat Pocahontas 44 - 32 in the 4A-3 opener.

Marion (Ashton Gray TD pass to Christian Young)

Our final nominee is Marion. Ashton Gray drops a dime to Christian Young, it’s a 73 yard touchdown. The Patriots beat GCT 37 - nothing to move to 4-0 overall, 3-0 in 6A East play.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 8:00AM)

You can vote starting Sunday at 8:00am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

