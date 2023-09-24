Wynne celebrates 50th-anniversary skating rink

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne Skateland turns 50 this year and the community and owner came out to celebrate it.

On Sunday, around 200 people came to celebrate a place that has seen generations grow up.

Faye McClain owner of Wynne Skateland, came to Arkansas from Pennsylvania over 50 years ago and always had a love for skating.

She worked with special needs kids when she first came. Witt Shaver, a man who worked on the board of the company she worked for, asked her what she wanted to do for Wynne. Her answer was simple.

“My husband and I would like to open a skating rink because that’s what we love to do,” she said.

Wynne Skateland opened in 1973.

The rink has seen thousands of celebrations, but on Sunday, the tables were turned on McClain as the community gathered to celebrate her and the rink.

“I’m humbled by it,” she said, fighting back tears, “because it’s something I have enjoyed my whole life.”

McClain has kept an album, in it, myriad stories the rink has seen over the years.

The rink has seen countless birthday parties, skate-a-thons, and skate shows, but there’s only one couple who decided to say, “I do” on wheels.

“They loved skating they brought in an arch a pastor and they put on their skates, and they were married with roller skates just like a formal wedding anywhere else,” she said.

McClain has seen generations grow up and there’s a trick to keeping a rink open for fifty years.

“I do make the children behave; I make them behave.”

McClain said there are just a couple more things she wants to see on the rink to keep filling in her album with more memories.

She wants to have Christian nights at the rink, hoping to bring more children closer to God.

McClain hasn’t skated since she reached her 80s but she said she’s not planning on leaving the rink anytime soon.

