A-State soccer drops road matchup at Southern Miss

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Aliyah Williamson scored an early goal for the Arkansas State women’s soccer team, but Southern Miss rallied back to defeat the Red Wolves 2-1 Sunday afternoon at the Southern Miss Soccer Complex.

Williamson gave A-State (2-5-1, 0-2-1) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with her third marker of the season. A clearance from the defensive third by Riley Whisenhunt was served all the way to the attacking third and with the Golden Eagles keeper coming out to play the ball, Williamson won the race. Williamson used nifty footwork after gathering the ball and put away her 14th career goal, fifth-most in program history. Whisenhunt was credited with the assist, the first of her career.

After a whistle for a foul in the penalty area, Southern Miss (5-4-1, 2-0-1) put away a penalty to equalize in the 21st minute. Shots were even at four apiece in the first 45 minutes of action, but the Red Wolves came out of the halftime break as the aggressors. A-State had three corner kicks and four shots, three on goal, within the first five minutes, but was unable to find the back of the net.

Southern Miss grabbed the lead in the 71st minute. On a ball played in the box, A-State deflected the initial shot, Luther saved a rebound, but the third shot found the back of the net off the foot of Alice Williamson. Phoebe Harpole had a look at the game-tying goal in the final minute making a run into the box, but a physical play by the Southern Miss defense without a whistle to end the contest.

Following the Golden Eagles penalty, starting goalie Damaris Deschaine was removed due to injury. Deschaine had one stop in 21 minutes while Olivia Luther made two saves in 69 minutes played. Alex Helbling made six stops in the winning effort for the Golden Eagles. A-State out-shot their hosts 13-8, including 7-5 on goal.

A-State continues league play Sunday, Oct. 1, at Coastal Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for noon (CT) on ESPN+.

