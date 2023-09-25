Football Friday Night
Agencies responding to suspicious liquid in Delaplaine

The Delaplaine Volunteer Fire Department confirmed Monday morning there is a suspicious liquid in town.(Pixabay)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Delaplaine Volunteer Fire Department confirmed Monday morning there is a suspicious liquid in town.

Greene County Office of Emergency Management Director Erik Wright said the unknown substance is troubling but at this time there’s no threat to the public and people should stay indoors.

Wright stressed there are no evacuations, but state agencies are heading to the scene to investigate further.

