Arkansas drivers sees small decline in gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers across the Natural State may have noticed a small decline in gas prices over the week.

GasBuddy surveyed 1,826 gas stations in the Natural State.

According to a survey, average gasoline prices fell 5.1 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.40 a gallon.

GasBuddy reports the most expensive gas is priced at $4.19 a gallon, whereas the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.99.

“It’s been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off,” Patrick De Haan, head of GasBuddy’s Petroleum Analysis.

The national gas price fell 3.1 cents per gallon last week, average at $3.80 per gallon.

