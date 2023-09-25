Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada named SBC Special Teams Player of the Week

Arkansas State sophomore place-kicker Dominic Zvada has been named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Zvada was 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 53-yarder in the second quarter, and 5-for-5 on PATs to help A-State to a 44-37 victory over Southern Miss in the league opener. With his 53-yard field goal Saturday, Zvada is the fourth player in school history with multiple 50-yard field goals made at A-State. Zvada split the uprights with a 56-yard field goal last season at Texas State.

The 53-yard field goal ranks as the sixth-longest in program history. It is the sixth-longest field goal this season in an FBS game, longest by a Sun Belt Conference kicker.

A-State returns to action Saturday, Sept. 30, at UMass. Kickoff against the Minutemen at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network as well as on the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

