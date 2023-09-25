Football Friday Night
Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada named SBC Special Teams Player of the Week

Arkansas State sophomore kicker Dominic Zvada was named the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of...
Arkansas State sophomore kicker Dominic Zvada was named the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week. He made a 53 yard field goal in the win over Southern Miss.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Arkansas State sophomore place-kicker Dominic Zvada has been named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Zvada was 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 53-yarder in the second quarter, and 5-for-5 on PATs to help A-State to a 44-37 victory over Southern Miss in the league opener. With his 53-yard field goal Saturday, Zvada is the fourth player in school history with multiple 50-yard field goals made at A-State. Zvada split the uprights with a 56-yard field goal last season at Texas State.

The 53-yard field goal ranks as the sixth-longest in program history. It is the sixth-longest field goal this season in an FBS game, longest by a Sun Belt Conference kicker.

A-State returns to action Saturday, Sept. 30, at UMass. Kickoff against the Minutemen at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network as well as on the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

