Arkansas State QB Jaylen Raynor named a Manning Award Star of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jaylen Raynor is earning national attention after his first Arkansas State start.

The true freshman quarterback is one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week. The Allstate Sugar Bowl honors the top signalcallers in the nation in weekly awards and an award at the end of the season. Fans can vote online for the top performance of the week.

Raynor threw for 233 yards, rushed for 97 yards, and accounted for 5 TD (3 pass, 2 rush) as the Red Wolves beat Southern Miss 44-37. The North Carolina native became the first QB in A-State FBS history to lead the team to a victory in his first start.

Raynor is the first Arkansas State QB to earn Manning Award Star of the Week honors since Layne Hatcher in 2020. He’s one of two Sun Belt QBs to earn Manning Award honors this week (Jordan McCloud - James Madison).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.