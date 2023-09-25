Football Friday Night
Arkansas State women’s basketball tips off 2023 preseason practice

Destinee Rogers' Red Wolves tipped off preseason practice Monday afternoon.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday marked the first day of practice for Arkansas State women’s basketball.

Destinee Rogers’ pack worked out for over 2 hours at the HPESS. The Red Wolves feature 6 newcomers including Little Rock native Wynter Rogers. A-State returns 8 standouts including Sun Belt award winners Izzy Higginbottom and Lauryn Pendleton.

Coach Dezz thrilled after Day 1. “Oh, I felt great about it,” she said. “Our team competed. They went hard, the attitude and effort was there today. I just told them, as long as practice like that every single day, I feel like we can put ourselves in a situation where we can dominate in games. So just want to bring that energy every single day. But I was really pleased with the attitude, the effort, the energy, the passion we brought today for our first practice.”

Arkansas State tips off the season Monday, November 6th at South Dakota State. The home opener is Thursday, November 9th vs. Northern Illinois. That MAC/SBC Challenge matchup will also be a School Day game, tipoff is scheduled for 11:00am at First National Bank Arena.

