Butch Jones recaps Southern Miss win, looks ahead to UMass in weekly Sun Belt press conference

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones had his weekly Sun Belt press conference Monday afternoon.

In the zoom call, Jones recapped the team’s 44-37 victory over Southern Miss, looked ahead to the final non-conference matchup of the season when the team goes on the road to face UMass, and took a deep dive into the play of true freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor.

You can watch the full press conference above.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.