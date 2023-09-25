Football Friday Night
Butch Jones recaps Southern Miss win, looks ahead to UMass in weekly Sun Belt press conference

By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones had his weekly Sun Belt press conference Monday afternoon.

In the zoom call, Jones recapped the team’s 44-37 victory over Southern Miss, looked ahead to the final non-conference matchup of the season when the team goes on the road to face UMass, and took a deep dive into the play of true freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor.

You can watch the full press conference above.

