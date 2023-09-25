Football Friday Night
Community celebrates ‘birthday’ for pothole

The pothole was adorned with birthday balloons.
The pothole was adorned with birthday balloons.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One community is “celebrating” an unusual birthday.

A pothole on Dee Road was adorned with birthday balloons for its one year.

The pothole is located right in front of Sea Isle Park.

If you need to report a pothole in the City of Memphis, call 311.

