Community celebrates ‘birthday’ for pothole
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One community is “celebrating” an unusual birthday.
A pothole on Dee Road was adorned with birthday balloons for its one year.
The pothole is located right in front of Sea Isle Park.
If you need to report a pothole in the City of Memphis, call 311.
