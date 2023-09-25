A fundraiser on the greens to raise nearly $60k

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An all-day golf tournament helps to raise money for a local nonprofit organization.

The Fairway to the Future golf tournament began at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, at the Jonesboro County Club.

Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group hosted the tournament for three consecutive years, raising money for City Youth Ministries.

Marketing Director for the real estate group, Johnna Rogers, said the turnout this year was the best yet.

“We have two full flights. I believe we’re somewhere in the range of 34 to 36 teams, which is the most we’ve ever had,” she said.

Rodgers said they expect to raise roughly $60,000 from this year’s tournament, almost $20,000 more than last year.

City Youth’s Executive Director Hannah Caddy said this golf tournament helps to fund all the after-school and summer programs. She said this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It is absolutely crucial that this income helps support what we do,” she said. “I would be a little bit worried about what position we would be in without fundraisers like these.”

With the profit made, City Youth can purchase programming equipment and hire staff to watch the children.

“Creating a safe place for them to grow, learn, and play,” Caddy said.

