Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

A fundraiser on the greens to raise nearly $60k

The annual Fairway to the Future golf tournament hosted by the Halsey Trasher Harpole Real...
The annual Fairway to the Future golf tournament hosted by the Halsey Trasher Harpole Real Estate Group took place at the Jonesboro County Club.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An all-day golf tournament helps to raise money for a local nonprofit organization.

The Fairway to the Future golf tournament began at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, at the Jonesboro County Club.

Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group hosted the tournament for three consecutive years, raising money for City Youth Ministries.

Marketing Director for the real estate group, Johnna Rogers, said the turnout this year was the best yet.

“We have two full flights. I believe we’re somewhere in the range of 34 to 36 teams, which is the most we’ve ever had,” she said.

Rodgers said they expect to raise roughly $60,000 from this year’s tournament, almost $20,000 more than last year.

City Youth’s Executive Director Hannah Caddy said this golf tournament helps to fund all the after-school and summer programs. She said this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It is absolutely crucial that this income helps support what we do,” she said. “I would be a little bit worried about what position we would be in without fundraisers like these.”

With the profit made, City Youth can purchase programming equipment and hire staff to watch the children.

“Creating a safe place for them to grow, learn, and play,” Caddy said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been working on Interstate 55 in Mississippi...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 4 vehicles at I-55 construction zone
Multiple vehicles involved in crash
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Multiple agencies responded to a shots fired call at Hayti City Park Saturday.
One person in custody after shooting
One person dead after Saturday crash

Latest News

Wynne Skateland turns 50 this year and the community and owner came out to celebrate it. On...
Wynne celebrates 50th-anniversary skating rink
On Sunday, DriveSmart announced it would bring a new facility to the city of Newport. The...
200 job opportunities coming to Newport
AmigoFest in Batesville Saturday
Batesville celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with festival
Mattilyn Stacy recently finished her new mural, titled “Familiar Wonders,” at the Poplar Bluff...
Artist paints new mural at Poplar Bluff Library