Hoxie alum ShunDerrick Powell named FCS National Offensive Player of the Week

UCA RB rushed for 256 yards and a TD along with a receiving score as the Bears beat Abilene Christian 52-17.(JHUDEDIZON | Source: UCA Sports)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Football Friday Night star is earning national accolades.

UCA running back ShunDerrick Powell is the Football Championship Subdivision National Offensive Player of the Week. The Hoxie alum rushed for 256 yards and a TD along with a receiving score as the Bears beat Abilene Christian 52-17. Powell’s 95 yard rushing touchdown is the longest play from scrimmage in FCS this season.

Powell is currently 2nd in FCS with 521 rushing yards this season. UCA is 2-2 and #25 in the new FCS STATS National Poll. The Bears play at Southern Utah Saturday at 7:00pm.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

