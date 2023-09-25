Football Friday Night
Jonesboro Jets win meet honoring swimming legend

The club held the Jack Deacon Memorial Invitational over the weekend.
The club held the Jack Deacon Memorial Invitational over the weekend.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Jets swim club hosted the Jack Deacon Memorial Invitational over the weekend, a meet honoring the life of the aforementioned Jack Deacon.

Deacon, the Arkansas Swimming Hall of Famer, helped start the first swim team in Jonesboro in the 1950s. Since then, he was the chair of the Jonesboro YMCA Swim Team Committee and was also a chairman of the Junior Olympics and the president of the Arkansas Association of AAU.

The Jets won the 4-team event, including clubs from Bryant, Searcy and Lonoke.

Alana Rodriguez was the overall high-point swimmer on the girls’ side, Knox Orbison garnered the most points on the boys’ side.

Jakin Riddle was the recipient of the Marie Deacon Landon Spirit Award, honoring the daughter of Jack.

