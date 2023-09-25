Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Multiple vehicles involved in crash

(AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a Sunday evening crash.

The call came in around 7:15 Sunday evening that multiple cars crashed at the intersection of East Highland Drive and Rains Street.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, three to four cars were involved. The sergeant also said there was an injury reported due to the crash.

This story is developing. Once more information is available K8 News will update this story.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been working on Interstate 55 in Mississippi...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 4 vehicles at I-55 construction zone
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Walnut Ridge Resident Bree Hilburn and her daughter, six-year-old Collins Wilson, have been...
Walnut Ridge family’s TikTok becomes spooky sensation
Mail delivery issues
Mail delivery paused, report explains recent incident
Paragould, Wynne among recipients of water and wastewater financial aid

Latest News

Multiple agencies responded to a shots fired call at Hayti City Park Saturday.
One person in custody after shooting
Jonesboro Jets hold Jack Deacon Memorial Invitational
Sam Pittman talks 34-31 loss to #12 LSU (KATV)
Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones talks Jaylen Raynor's breakout performance