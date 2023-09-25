Multiple vehicles involved in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a Sunday evening crash.

The call came in around 7:15 Sunday evening that multiple cars crashed at the intersection of East Highland Drive and Rains Street.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, three to four cars were involved. The sergeant also said there was an injury reported due to the crash.

This story is developing. Once more information is available K8 News will update this story.

