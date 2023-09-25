One person in custody after shooting

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - Multiple agencies responded to a shots fired call at Hayti City Park Saturday.

According to a news release, the shooting happened on Sept. 23.

While law enforcement investigated the shooting call, police discovered there were multiple shooting locations, according to the release.

One person is in custody in relation to the shooting incident and is being held at the Pemiscot County Jail. There is no word if anyone was hurt.

The Hayti Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, Steel Police Department, Caruthersville Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol were all called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Once more information is available K8 News will update this story.

