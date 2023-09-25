One person dead after Saturday crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man is dead after a Saturday night crash.

According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police, the crash happened around 10:50 pm on Sept. 23.

Joey Dumas, 44, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on North Service Road in West Memphis. He was approaching the Ingram Boulevard off-ramp from Interstate 40 West.

The report shows that his vehicle left the roadway to the south and hit a guard rail.

