Police department searching for stolen travel trailer

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in one northeast Arkansas town are searching for a stolen travel trailer and need your help.

The Hardy Police Department said it is searching for a stolen Jayco 32-foot travel trailer.

Video surveillance footage shows a white Chevrolet single-cab pickup pulling into the Woodland Hills Storage Units off the Highway 63 bypass on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The truck is seen in the video backing up to the travel trailer and driving away with it.

Police Chief Scott Rose said the thefts are a trend the area is seeing.

“We’ve had kind of an increase in thefts, not only in Hardy but in the Sharp County area. We’re unsure if these are tied together, but we want to find out. We want to capture the suspects,” Chief Rose explained.

The public is asked to watch for the suspect’s truck and the stolen travel trailer.

“If anybody sees this vehicle, don’t approach it. Contact your local law enforcement. Call 911 or your local non-emergency dispatch,” Rose said.

Rose added multiple callers have reported seeing the vehicle in the Lawrence and Randolph County area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.