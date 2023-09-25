Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Sen. Bob Menendez reiterates innocence despite indictment on corruption charges

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Menendez and his wife have been indicted on charges of bribery. Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the charges against the 69-year-old Democrat nearly six years after an earlier criminal case against him ended with a deadlocked jury. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said he’s not resigning Monday morning in the midst of calls for his resignation after his indictment on corruption charges.

He’s reiterated his innocence. “I ask for nothing more and deserve nothing less,” he said.

He wants there to be a pause while facts are gathered and vowed to continue to work for the people of New Jersey as their senior senator.

Menendez said, in trying to explain the evidence against him, that he has a habit of carrying around envelopes of cash.

He’s already gathered a primary challenge from Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey.

A growing number of Democrats are calling for Menendez to step down. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman became the first Democratic senator to do so.

Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, and his wife Nadine were indicted on Friday.

He was accused of using his position to aid Egypt and also to pressure federal prosecutors to drop a case against a friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been working on Interstate 55 in Mississippi...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 4 vehicles at I-55 construction zone
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Multiple vehicles involved in crash
Multiple agencies responded to a shots fired call at Hayti City Park Saturday.
One person in custody after shooting
Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say
Murder suspect caught in Memphis, police say

Latest News

FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.
It’s the last week for Netflix’s DVD shipments
Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found inside an alligator's mouth
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike