Sept. 25: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

While a cold front is moving through, temperatures this week will be a few degrees above normal.

With that being said, it will also be a very calm week.

I’m going with partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s.

We will then rinse and repeat the forecast for the next 8-days or so. No real rain chances are in the forecast for the next several.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Not all veterans die in combat, and an Arkansas mother has a message she wants you to hear as she remembers her son.

An investigation is underway after a body was found on the banks of the Mississippi River near West Memphis.

Plus, fall is harvest season in Region 8. We’ll explain why some farmers are seeing lower profits.

New jobs are on the way to Jackson County.

The budget battle continues in Washington, D.C., as Republican presidential hopefuls prepare to take the stage without the frontrunner.

The Craighead County Quorum Court will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex Training Room in Jonesboro.

Two Paragould city committees will meet before the city council meeting at 6 p.m.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

