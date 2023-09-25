Sept. 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

While a cold front is moving through, temperatures this week will be a few degrees above normal.

With that being said, it will also be a very calm week.

I’m going with partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s.

We will then rinse and repeat the forecast for the next 8-days or so. No real rain chances are in the forecast for the next several.

Not all veterans die in combat, and an Arkansas mother has a message she wants you to hear as she remembers her son.

An investigation is underway after a body was found on the banks of the Mississippi River near West Memphis.

Plus, fall is harvest season in Region 8. We’ll explain why some farmers are seeing lower profits.

New jobs are on the way to Jackson County.

The budget battle continues in Washington, D.C., as Republican presidential hopefuls prepare to take the stage without the frontrunner.

The Craighead County Quorum Court will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex Training Room in Jonesboro.

Two Paragould city committees will meet before the city council meeting at 6 p.m.

