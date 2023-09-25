Suspicious liquid found in a shed leads to day of confusion

DELAPLAINE, Ark. (KAIT) - Delaplaine residents experienced a hectic day Monday after the Greene County Office of Emergency Management released a statement about a suspicious liquid found in a shed and advised people to stay indoors.

Fire crews from around the area rushed to the scene to test what this liquid was. Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the tip came from a man working on the scene.

“They were doing some work around the place and found an old bottle that they thought had a known product in it,” Hamrick said.

The man doing the work said, “I heard that it was poison,” so he did not feel comfortable checking it out by himself.

When Hamrick arrived, he took the necessary precautions.

“We were anticipating going into a chemical event so we have to protect ourselves, maybe go a little big of a higher level than we need to until we identify the product then we can scale back from there,” Hamrick stated.

Jonesboro fire crews put on hazmat suits, took the unlabeled bottle of dark liquid out of the fridge, and tested it right on the spot.

“We have some equipment that we use that uses lasers and we can detail out what the product is in most cases,” Hamrick said.

This case was no different as they determined that the liquid was not harmful. It was actually corn syrup which apparently did not surprise local Kevin Skaggs.

“It is kind of crazy for a small town, but the corn syrup isn’t really unusual but why is it in the refrigerator, and why in a shed,” Skaggs said.

Hamrick said he was thankful that nothing dangerous happened and was happy the necessary precautions were taken.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.