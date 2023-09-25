Woman faces charges after deputies uncover multiple malnourished animals

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman faces multiple charges after officials found multiple animals severely malnourished.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the Lutheran Church in Lafe in reference to a horse running loose on Aug. 5.

When deputies arrived, they identified the horse belonging to Angela Wind of Lafe.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the horse was “emaciated and covered in flies,” with open sores from the fly bites.

When authorities returned the horse, they found a second horse and a dog in similar conditions.

Deputies attempted to contact Wind, but neighbors say she was last seen on July 4.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that Wind was transported from Dunklin County, Mo., to the Greene County Detention Center after being arrested over the weekend.

Wind faces three counts of Cruelty to Animals, a class D felony, with a bond of $25,000 cash or surety.

