Woman faces charges after threatening to send child in a body bag

A Paragould woman faces charges after police say she threatened to send her child to boot camp "in a body bag."(Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman faces charges after police say she threatened their child with a firearm.

Authorities responded to a Paragould residence after receiving reports of “problems with a child” on Sept. 21.

When police arrived, they talked with the juvenile victim.

The mother, Mary Kitchen, grabbed a firearm and threatened to send the child to boot camp “in a body bag,” the affidavit stated.

After speaking with the victim’s sibling who was present during the altercation, police interviewed Kitchen and made incriminating statements.

Kitchen is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Her bond is set at $10,000 cash only.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

