79th annual Cotton Carnival underway

FILE PHOTO: The 79th Annual Cotton Carnival is underway.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 79th Annual Cotton Carnival is underway.

Hosted by the American Legion, the carnival began Tuesday, September 26 and goes through Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds.

Some events include Little Mr. and Miss Sikeston Contest, Jr. Miss Sikeston Contest, live music, the Miss Cotton Carnival Pageant and the Miss Sikeston Pageant.

Don’t miss the parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Sikeston. The theme is a Salute to the National Guard.

