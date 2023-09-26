Football Friday Night
Arkansas State men's basketball tips off 2023 preseason practices

The Red Wolves tipped off practice Monday afternoon
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball began its preparations for its highly-anticipated season, the Red Wolves tipped off their first preseason practice Monday morning at First National Bank Arena.

It was our chance to get a look at the 10 newcomers on this year’s squad, including Arkansas natives Derrian Ford and Freddy Hicks. A-State also returns six who saw significant minutes last season, including guards Caleb Fields, Terrance Ford, and Avery Felts. Ford was working off to the side as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery. Head coach Bryan Hodgson says he’s progressing well and is expected back in live action within the next two weeks.

“Everybody’s excited to get in here and actually spend a couple hours on the floor together, obviously in the preseason we’re limited on time, so a lot of excitement about the first day of practice and just being able to spend more time installing our offense and working on the defensive end,” Hodgson said. “Really, really good to see the excitement our guys showed up with today.”

Arkansas State will have two home exhibition matchups this season, the first coming October 25 against Trevecca Nazarene and the second to be announced. Hodgson says the exhibition is being finalized and should be announced “any day.” The exhibition will be against a Division I foe, with an announcement expected to come within the next two weeks, sources tell K8 Sports.

The Red Wolves open their season on Monday, November 6 at Wisconsin.

