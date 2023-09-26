Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Dollar General Generates Food Insecurity Awareness During Hunger Action Month

How DG is Here for What Matters in Arkansas through local food donations
In Arkansas, Dollar General partners with Arkansas Foodbank, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas...
In Arkansas, Dollar General partners with Arkansas Foodbank, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas Food Bank through the Company’s in-kind food donation program.(Dollar General)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - – In the U.S., 34 million people are food insecure and more than a quarter of them are children. While every community faces food insecurity, rural communities bear the heaviest burden with a lack of retail options for food.

During Hunger Action Month, Dollar General is spotlighting several avenues in which the Company is addressing food insecurity. Since 2021, DG has partnered with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, to donate more than $3 million as well as in-kind food donations, providing more than 13.4 million meals. DG seeks to contribute up to 20 million meals each year at full operational capacity.

In Arkansas, Dollar General partners with Arkansas Foodbank, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas Food Bank through the Company’s in-kind food donation program. Through August 2023, approximately 100,000 pounds of food have been donated to local Feeding American partner food banks in Arkansas communities.

“Dollar General’s rural footprint allows us to serve communities other retailers either cannot or have chosen not to serve,” said Denine Torr, vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “Approximately 80% of our stores are in communities of 20,000 or fewer people. We are humbled to be able to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors through the donation of nutritious foods.”

Collectively, DG stores and distribution centers have donated approximately 9.4 million pounds of food in the first eight months of the year across 34 states, which equates to more than 7 million meals in the communities the Company calls home.

While Dollar General is not a grocer, the Company cares about and is invested in the well-being of the nearly 20,000 communities it serves. Today, approximately 75% of Americans are within five miles of a DG. With its expansive store footprint across 47 states, Dollar General is uniquely positioned to combat hunger by offering convenient access to a variety of nutritious foods at affordable prices.

Arkansas96542
Arkansas Foodbank69265
Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas16572
Northwest Arkansas Food Bank10705

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The week began in the small Greene County town as a report of a suspicious liquid.
Syrup Scare: Fire chief identifies the ‘suspicious’ liquid
Multiple vehicles involved in crash
Arrest records show 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy, AR was arrested on a misdemeanor charge...
Mayor arrested for “disorderly conduct” at A-State football game
A Paragould woman faces charges after police say she threatened to send her child to boot camp...
Woman faces charges after threatening child with gun
One person dead after Saturday crash

Latest News

Grooms’ influence extended beyond the stage, as he transformed the Downtown Playhouse into a...
Kelly Grooms retires, leaves theater legacy in Pocahontas
The annual Fairway to the Future golf tournament hosted by the Halsey Trasher Harpole Real...
Fundraiser on the greens to raise nearly $60,000
A fire fighter in a hazmat suit walking up to the shed to remove the liquid from the fridge.
Suspicious liquid found in shed leads to day of confusion
The Hardy Police Department said it is searching for a stolen Jaco 32-foot travel trailer.
Police department searching for stolen travel trailer