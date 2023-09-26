Football Friday Night
Driver faces charges for deadly crash in Mountain Home, Ark., in 2022

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Prosecutors filed charges against a driver for a deadly crash in Mountain Home.

The crash happened in May of 2022. Officers arrested Ethan Hutchinson of Bull Shoals, Ark., for negligent homicide.

Arkansas State Police say the crash happened when Hutchinson changed the music on his phone and crossed the centerline on the highway. The crash killed John Wilson of Mountian Home.

Investigators say Hutchinson also had narcotics in his system.

