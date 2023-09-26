Highland wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/22/23)

Football Friday Night
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 22nd, 2023.

1,837 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Highland (963) beats Rivercrest (582) by 381 votes, Marion (292) was 3rd. Keagan Statler breaks free for the game winning touchdown. The Rebels rally from 11 down in the 4th to beat Gosnell 26 - 25 in the 4A-3 opener.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream & donate to the Highland booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

