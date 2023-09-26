Jonesboro woman arrested on drug charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman was arrested after police found cocaine and other drugs in their vehicle.

According to the incident report, Jonesboro police arrested 25-year-old Callie Anderson on Sunday, Sept. 24 following a traffic stop.

During the stop, officers located 0.5 grams of cocaine and about 2.63 grams of psychedelic mushrooms in Anderson’s car.

The report also states the “suspect was driving while intoxicated.”

Anderson was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on Sunday.

Online jail records say she faces a charge for possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams.

