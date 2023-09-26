Football Friday Night
Kelly Grooms retires, leaves theater legacy in Pocahontas

Grooms’ influence extended beyond the stage, as he transformed the Downtown Playhouse into a unique urban grunge-themed theater.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kelly Grooms, a theater icon in Northeast Arkansas, recently retired after 41 years in the industry, according to our content partner Talk Business & Politics.

Grooms, a founding member of the Downtown Playhouse in Pocahontas, reminisced about his career, which included directing, acting, and set design. His retirement coincided with the transition of the Playhouse to Marr Street Playhouse, managed by Marr Street Productions, a nonprofit specializing in arts training.

Grooms’ influence extended beyond the stage, as he transformed the Downtown Playhouse into a unique urban grunge-themed theater. The venue featured dramatic artwork, candlelit tables, and an intimate seating arrangement for 100 guests. The Playhouse’s renovation was a labor of love, with Grooms and volunteers dedicating their time to save costs.

One notable production during Grooms’ career was “Night Mother,” a play that left a profound impact on audiences, showcasing the power of theater to provoke emotion and thought.

As Grooms retires, he views it as a legacy moment, passing the theater torch to the next generation. While he will miss the pre-show coffee hour, he is content with the decision to retire.

Kelly Grooms’ retirement marks the end of an era in Northeast Arkansas’ theater scene, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

